Vos wants review of Wisconsin elections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As President Donald Trump and his campaign file lawsuits and launch public relations campaigns to discredit multiple state elections, fellow Republican and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling for an immediate review of how the state handled the 2020 vote.

“With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted,” Vos said, without citing any specific instances or reports.

No major allegations of voter fraud have occurred in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the only accusation of a ballot dump, in which a conservative website claimed 100,000 additional votes were cast for Joe Biden, was quickly dispelled by multiple fact checkers.

The Democratic challenger’s surge was connected to a near simultaneous reporting of absentee ballots by several central count locations, including the one in heavily Democratic Milwaukee.

Vos particularly took aim at Milwaukee’s central counting system, which is allowed under state law and used by several other clerk’s offices, in his statement. It was one of the two items he directly asked Chair of the Committee on Campaigns and Election Rep. Ron Tusler to examine. He also wanted the Harrison Republican to investigate ways to remove the names of voters who have left Wisconsin.

Vos gave no timeline for an investigation, however he painted it in terms of a looming recount. The Trump campaign has already stated it would request a recount once counties have reported their results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“(T)here must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities,” he said, adding that he is encouraging people to participate in the recount “and take an active role in ensuring fair elections.”

Democratic members of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections responded to Vos Friday evening, saying Vos' claim was “irresponsible, unnecessary, and unfounded."

Here is the full statement from the three committee members:

The Democratic members of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections provided the following statement in response to Speaker Robin Vos asking the Committee to investigate the November 2020 election: “This is a ridiculous attempt to cast doubt on the results of the November 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin, and we reject it outright. It is irresponsible, unnecessary, and unfounded. While members of President Trump’s campaign actively engage in attempts to undermine state elections elsewhere, the Speaker is joining his party’s desperate attempts to deny the will of the people by manufacturing controversy here in Wisconsin. “Clerks across the state are finalizing election results as we speak, in full compliance with state and federal law. They have risen to the monumental task of administering this election amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases and ever-heightened scrutiny of their work. After sitting on his hands for over six months doing nothing to address the pandemic or its impact on families and small businesses, the Speaker has decided instead to play political games and complain when the results of a statewide election did not go his way. “As members of the Speaker’s own party have pointed out, recounts in Wisconsin have shown time and time again that our electoral system is reliable and secure. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has reported no irregularities with regard to the administration of this election. There is no reason to doubt the results provided by our hard-working clerks. We are grateful for all the poll workers and National Guard members who worked tirelessly to ensure that every voter was able to make their voice heard.”

