Wisconsin reaches a new record high number of positive COVID-19 cases Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s another record breaking day as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 7,065 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state’s total to 263,130.

An additional 173 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 12,727.

45 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 2,301.

77% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 11,863 tests came back negative.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 181 cases with a new total of 4,897 confirmed COVID cases.

Chippewa County has 109 new cases. Their total is now at 2,713 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County has an increase of 51 cases making a total of 1,551 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 217 with a total of 5,391 confirmed COVID cases.

