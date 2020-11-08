Advertisement

Earthquake felt across southern New England

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.
An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center says the 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

