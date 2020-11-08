Advertisement

Eau Claire businesses dealing with the reality of COVID-19 pandemic as winter nears

Downtown Eau Claire businesses are struggling but adapting to the pandemic with winter on it way.
Downtown Eau Claire businesses are struggling but adapting to the pandemic with winter on it way.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the pandemic in full force, small businesses are struggling through tough and uncertain times.

At Blue Ox Running, a downtown Eau Claire running store, staff are taking precautions to keep customers safe.

“We’re following all protocol with some PPE. We wipe down all of our pens and credit card processing machines and all the surfaces that people are touching kind of as they come up to the counter so a lot of the same stuff that we’ve been doing for months and months since we were able to open back in May," Blue Ox Running co-owner Adam Condit said.

The store hasn’t been immune from pandemic-related struggles, it’s also created an opportunity as more people are interested in taking up outdoor activities.

“We’ve seen a good increase in folks that are sick of staying home, they’re stick of staying on their couch with Netflix," Condit said. "I think that’s kind of run its course way back in March and April so people are picking up new activities. They want to do stuff outside. They want to get their blood pumping.”

He said the business also expanded its online reach since the pandemic began.

Other downtown businesses, like Wonders of Nature, have also had to adapt with the times.

“Trying to do our best to be adaptive and creative to the situation, finding new ways to engage the customers at the beginning of the pandemic, offering curbside pickup, free deliveries, free shipping," Wonders of Nature owner Chris Buske said.

While both Wonders of Nature and Blue Ox Running have survived, both Buske and Condit know every downtown business is struggling.

“Our business neighbors here, on one side we have a restaurant on the other side we have a salon, it’s very different with retail than the way that they’ve been touched so we feel very fortunate, very blessed to be to continue to keep our doors open safely,” Condit said.

“All of us down here are adamant about encouraging patrons of downtown to visit some of the other shops,” Buske said.

Condit also said he’s unsure how the pandemic’s first winter will affect downtown businesses.

