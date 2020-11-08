Eau Claire Co. reaches 5,000 cases as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday’s COVID numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 4,280 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 267,410.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 139 cases with a new total of 5,036 confirmed COVID cases.

Chippewa County has 40 new cases. Their total is now at 2,753 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County has an increase of 36 cases making a total of 1,587 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 78 with a total of 5,469 confirmed COVID cases.

An additional 112 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 12,839.

11 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 2,312.

77% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 8,481 tests came back negative.

