People in Eau Claire express their reactions to the 2020 election results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday in the Chippewa Valley, people react to Joe Biden becoming president-elect.

Darrell Becker of Eau Claire told WEAU,

“I feel like a big weight has been lifted off. I feel like we’re finally going to get some unity in our nation.”

“I feel way better than I did a few months ago. I was a little concerned, but seeing all the power and support for everyone who wants change and that everyone wants better it’s great to see,” said Antoine Hill of Eau Claire.

After four days of waiting, some say they are excited to finally have results.

“Obviously we are a little divided and hopefully we can be a little more united the next time an election comes around,” Becker said.

Others said they’re just pleased to see the historic voter turnout.

Frank Rineck of Eau Claire told WEAU,

“It’s really nice to see our system for voting at work and seeing all those votes come in regardless of what the outcome was but seeing the outcome that it was made me happy.”

In 2016 Wisconsin voted for President Trump. Some voters say they are surprised with this year’s results in the battleground state.

“With all the Trump signs I see around I thought we were going to stay red,” said Karli Close of Eau Claire.

“To see Wisconsin turn blue? I was super surprised,” Hill said.

While others say they expected this change.

“I was impressed. I don’t know if I was surprised. I was impressed with my fellow Wisconsinites and I think we made the right choice,” Rineck said.

“I know a lot of people are going to be upset but for the most part it doesn’t really matter”, said Close.

Though results are in,

“We got to keep working. We are not done with the voting, we got to keep pushing,” said Rineck

Some say there is still a long way to go.

WEAU attempted to reach out to local Republican party offices for comment but have not heard back and others declined the offer.

