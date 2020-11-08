Madison police union makes case on possible contract concessions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Professional Police Officers Association responded to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2021 budget cuts to the Madison Police Department in a statement Saturday, stating the MPPOA has already made concessions with the their contract in its current form and will not “make blind concessions without any extension of a real or practical proposal.”

The response comes as Rhodes-Conway released the budget proposal last month which included a $2 million cut to the Madison Police Department. In a statement released Oct. 14, the Mayor said the police budget continues to grow, however, because of rising health care and pension costs, coupled with the previous administration’s entrance into a multiyear contract that includes a 3.75 percent raise in 2021.

Rhodes-Conway said the City can no longer afford this raise. Additionally, the Mayor said she has asked the police union to reopen their contract since May of this year, but they have declined.

MPPOA said the union has, in fact, agreed to each meeting with the Mayor and “were always prepared to listen to proposals that might assist in finding a mutually agreeable solution.” During these meetings, the unions said the Mayor would propose the union surrender items already bargained for with nothing in return.

“The MPPOA will not bargain outside of a scheduled session without a good faith proposal from the Mayor, and without a mutually beneficial proposal extended by the Mayor it was clear this exchange could not be constructive,” the union wrote.

Further, the union claims the most recent proposal from the Mayor included a residency requirement for newly hired employees, requiring them to live within 15 miles of the city’s limits.

“The proposal was the furthest thing from acting in good faith; conversely, it was a misplaced, insulting, and thinly veiled jab at our membership,” MPPOA wrote. “Our members are deeply immersed in the breath and flow of the city of Madison; even more so than many people who physically reside here. Our permanent addresses will never affect our commitment to public safety.”

The union drew upon current contract concessions. According to the MPPOA no raises or backpay were honored in 2018 because a viable agreement could not be reached between the city and union from Oct. 2017 to Dec. 2018. In exchange, an equivalent or relative increase was negotiated into the 2019, 2020 and 2021 contracts. The union says they also agreed to surrender 100% of the city paid health insurance standards and arranged to move to the 88% average premium in Jan. 2022.

The union said they are in support of fair compensation for city workers but believes that balancing the budget is the work of the City Council, not labor groups like the MPPOA.

“We believe in the City of Madison’s constituency, and we will continue our dedicated work in a time when violent crime is record breaking,” the union wrote. "We will continue to manage being first responders during a global pandemic, while shepherding the 1st Amendment Rights of those who have been protesting for over 160 days. The fact that many of these protests have focused on dismantling one of the nation’s most progressive and dynamic law enforcement institutions, the Madison Police Department, is not lost on us.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.