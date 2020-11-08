Advertisement

Man arrested for pulling out a knife on Amtrak staff

File photo
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAKDALE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday after he pulled out a knife aboard an Amtrak train.

The man, Timothy Thomas, tried to use the knife to get past Amtrak staff and into a secured portion of the train while it was stopped east of Oakdale.

No one was injured.

Thomas left the train after the incident and was found by the Wisconsin State Patrol walking along Highway 12. Thomas was arrested and is booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The Canadian Pacific Police Service, Amtrak Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

