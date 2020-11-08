Pepin Co. couple “welded together” by love of metalwork

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) -The past three weeks we have showcased some of the top destinations in Pepin County including the Laura Ingalls Wilder museum, Villa Bellezza and beautiful Lake Pepin.

Now we introduce you to a couple who have been creating original metalwork for over 30 years. WEAU’s Phoebe Murray takes a behind-the-scenes tour of T&C Latane in the Village of Pepin.

The Latanes are a couple welded together through the craft of metalwork.

“I kind of started doing more tin work when I married Tom and I was surrounded by metal tools," Kitty Latane said. "He definitely complimented my tin career.”

Kitty’s element of choice is tin, and Tom, a longtime blacksmith, sticks to iron and steel.

The two have been married since 1981 and opened T&C Latane in ’83, but their interest in all things metal dates back much further.

“Even as a child I mutilated tin cans," Kitty Latane said. "I must have had some internal drive to mess with tin.”

Tom Latane’s fascination also started in childhood.

“I saw blacksmiths at Colonial Williamsburg growing up in Maryland and it looked like fun," Tom Latane said. "I was always sticking stuff in the campfire at family outings, so it was a natural route to follow.”

Around the shop, Tom said the pandemic has gone unnoticed in their line of work.

“The shop has never had a lot of foot traffic through it, so there hasn’t been a big difference that way, but custom work has carried us through," Tom Latane said.

Even their watch dog Cinder helps out around the shop.

“She’s good at helping with the social distancing," Kitty Latane said. "She keeps people at six feet.”

A majority of Tom’s custom metal work revolves around restoring historical artifacts and tools.

“A lot of antique repair keys for old immigrant trunks because most of them locked when you close the lid, so the keys either inside or its been lost, and so I make a new key to open the lock," Tom Latane said.

For nearly 30 years, he’s been repairing artifacts for the Castlerock Museum in Alma, but his favorite work comes out of intricate pieces where no two products come out the same.

As for Kitty, she also likes historical pieces.

“I’m interested in traditional hand done tin-work as was used by the pioneers in the 1700′s, 1800′s,” Kitty Latane said.

Today’s project is a tin teapot.

“This is the material that I start with, which is a product in itself," Kitty Latane said. "Its thin steel that has been coated on both sides, dipped actually in tin. Tin is an element that is very soft, it’s not even practical to use for much in its pure form.”

Kitty attributes much of her skillset to mentors and friends along the way.

“Self-taught I always think is a kind of a myth people who are self-taught just aren’t giving credit to the many people they’ve learned from," Kitty Latane said. “Here I’ve got the spout. The body of the teapot and these little holes are where the spout will be, so I need to mark those on my pattern.”

When it came to calling Pepin home, the two said the decision was simple.

“The scenery. We picked Pepin because it was beautiful along the river," Tom Latane said. "Pepin had a school and a hardware store and grocery store which none of the other little towns right close by here had.”

The Latanes have been busy leaving their mark on Pepin.

