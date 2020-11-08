Advertisement

Silo burns in Jackson County Saturday night

By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silo fire in the Township of Albion took 169,000 gallons of water to extinguish Saturday night.

The burning silo showed signs of collapse. Hawk Island Excavating helped take it down to a safe a level to prevent any danger from the silo collapsing.

It took Black River Falls Fire, with the help of five other fire departments, nearly six hours to clear the scene.

