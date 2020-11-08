Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday November 7th

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School Volleyball Semi-Finals and State Championships

D4-

McDonell- 3

Prentice- 0

Eau Claire Immanuel- 0

Burlington Central Catholic- 3

State Championship

Burlington Central Catholic- 3

McDonell- 0

D3-

Fall Creek-0

Waterloo-3

Osseo-Fairchild- 0

Howards Grove- 3

D3 HS Soccer State Semi-Finals

Arcadia- 0

The Prairie School- 1

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal charges filed against police chief following allegations by coworker of sexual contact
Chippewa Falls man faces 1st degree child sexual assault charge
Wisconsin appeals court halts Evers' gathering order
A look at how western Wisconsin voters affected the 2020 race
Suspect on the run after shooting two officers in Delafield

Latest News

WIAA releases 2020 football tournament line-up
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 6th (part two)
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 6th (part one)
Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34-17