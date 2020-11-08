SportScene 13 for Saturday November 7th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School Volleyball Semi-Finals and State Championships
D4-
McDonell- 3
Prentice- 0
Eau Claire Immanuel- 0
Burlington Central Catholic- 3
State Championship
Burlington Central Catholic- 3
McDonell- 0
D3-
Fall Creek-0
Waterloo-3
Osseo-Fairchild- 0
Howards Grove- 3
D3 HS Soccer State Semi-Finals
Arcadia- 0
The Prairie School- 1
