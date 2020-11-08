Advertisement

The Latest: Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome `clear’

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

He says in a statement that “no matter how you voted, your vote counted.” And Bush says President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated.”

Bush says now is the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

