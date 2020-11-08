Wisconsinites enjoy late fall warm weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was another record-breaking day in the Chippewa Valley Saturday, as temps reached the mid-70s for the fourth consecutive day.

It was another record-breaking day in the Chippewa Valley Saturday, as temps reached the mid-70s for the third consecutive day. (weau)

With this being possibility the last warm weekend of the year, people were taking advantage of the sunshine. Hannah Manske says she could not believe how nice this weekend has been.

“We had snow here literally a couple weeks ago,” she says.

Across Eau Claire people were taking advantage of a November heat wave, Lizzy Johnson says her family wanted to make sure they did all their favorite activities one last time.

“We went on a bike ride and we’re eating ice cream,” Johnson says.

For Raymond Weiss, Saturday was the latest in the year that he has ever played golf.

“This is beautiful. It’s 73 degrees, beautiful breeze,” Weiss says. “Where else would you wanna be but on the golf course?”

On October 20th, nearly seven inches of snow fell in Eau Claire. Saturday, sunshine and 73 degrees greeted those who got outside.

“I love it,” Johnson says. “But it is kind of weird, because it is the middle of November. I’m surprised we don’t have any snow.”

Weiss says he and his son wanted to get one last round in before the weather gets cold again.

“It was kind of spontaneous here today,” Weiss says. “We recognized it was going to be another beautiful fall day i guess and take full advantage of the days that we have left.”

Manske says she didn’t have plans Saturday other than just to get outside.

“So far we’ve just gone on a walk and stuff,” she says. “Probably getting out later on and some hiking or something.”

As Wisconsinites enjoy the unseasonably warm weekend, Andrew Weiss says they know that the Wisconsin winter is just around the corner.

“It might be cold for the next six months so it’ll be the last time for awhile,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.