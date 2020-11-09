1 person arrested after report of stolen UTV

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has been arrested after a report of a stolen UTV had been located.

The Ladysmith Police Department says an officer located a reported stolen UTV traveling on Port Arthur Road on Saturday around 10:10 p.m. Police attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped up.

The driver, later identified as Bobbie Jo Cunningham, was noted to have driven erratically and too fast. A male passenger was ejected and the UTV continued before eventually crashing on West 9th Street South.

Cunningham ran from the crash but then was caught by officers.

