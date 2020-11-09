Augusta celebrates ‘Kourageous Kadi’ as she turns 12 and finishes chemotherapy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kadi’s 12th birthday celebration was a little unconventional, but made it obvious just how many people love and care for this strong young girl.

Kadi’s grandmother Dawn told WEAU,

“There was a time we didn’t know if we’d see her 12th birthday so it’s beyond special.”

Kadi has been fighting osteosarcoma since she was diagnosed last April.

“It’s a very aggressive cancer and very low prognosis. She’s got about 20% chance of survival at this point. We just take every day as we can, that’s all we can do,” said Kadi’s mom, Sarah.

Sunday, Kadi turned 12 and celebrated her last session of chemotherapy.

“We do have a lot of support which is amazing. The town really has pulled together from the first diagnosis to this diagnosis and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Sarah.

Local police and fire departments, friends and family decorated their cars and drove by their home to celebrate ‘Kourageous Kadi’.

“ I was crying like a baby I can’t begin to thank everybody enough.,” Sarah said.

The parade allowed anyone to join in on the celebration, from a safe distance.

“The chemotherapy drops her immune system pretty drastically so we were just having people make quick stops if they wanted to drop something by. It was supposed to be just a quick parade, but then they had Fall Creek and all kinds of people, amazing people,” Sarah said.

Friends and family say Kadi is a fighter but her battle is not yet over.

Another surgery later this year will remove half of her pelvis. The operation could leave her unable to walk.

“Most people never see this in a lifetime,” said Dawn.

“Once you’re introduced into this world you’re never able to come out of it,” Sarah added.

Kadi spent time after the parade with her family enjoying cake and opening gifts. One gift the family is still asking for? Continuous prayers from the community.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.