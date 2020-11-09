EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Barb Fedie is always going out of her way to help people and never expects anything in return. She has a true heart of gold! Barb is also the best grandma and mom in the world. Always working hard to make sure everyone is okay and has what they need. She has been through so much but you could never tell by looking at her. She always has such a warm smile on her face and gives the best hugs! Please give Barb the Sunshine Award.

Allisha Symington

