Barron man arrested for sixth OWI offense

(KOTA)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man Sunday evening for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Jack G Kurschinsky of Barron.

According to the report, Kurschinsky was heading south on 18th Street west of Rice Lake, left the roadway and struck tree around 5:45 p.m.

Kurschinsky was taken into custody after failing a sobriety test.

