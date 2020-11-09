Barron man arrested for sixth OWI offense

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man Sunday evening for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Jack G Kurschinsky of Barron.

According to the report, Kurschinsky was heading south on 18th Street west of Rice Lake, left the roadway and struck tree around 5:45 p.m.

Kurschinsky was taken into custody after failing a sobriety test.

