Advertisement

Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -= Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has won the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Featuring a devastating changeup and a four-seam fastball that gets into the upper 90s, Williams was practically unhittable during the pandemic-shortened season. The 26-year-old right-hander went 4-1 with a microscopic 0.33 ERA, striking out 53 in just 27 innings.

Williams is the first player to win the award for Milwaukee since Ryan Braun in 2007. He is the first reliever to take home the honor in either league since Craig Kimbrel for Atlanta in 2011.

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm finished tied for second in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Eau Claire businesses are struggling but adapting to the pandemic with winter on it way.
Eau Claire businesses dealing with the reality of COVID-19 pandemic as winter nears
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
COVID-19
Eau Claire Co. reaches 5,000 cases as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday’s COVID numbers
Barron man arrested for sixth OWI offense
Flag in Eau Claire
People in Eau Claire express their reactions to the 2020 election results

Latest News

Pancreatic Cancer Concerns (11/9/20)
Pancreatic Cancer Concerns (11/9/20)
First CVTC Referendum Project Breaks Ground (11/9/20)
First CVTC Referendum Project Breaks Ground (11/9/20)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine,...
Cautious optimism surrounding early data on potential COVID-19 vaccine