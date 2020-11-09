Advertisement

Cautious optimism surrounding early data on potential COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine,...
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)(AP)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has surpassed 10 million total COVID-19 cases.

However, there’s some hopeful news Monday in the fight against the virus.

Early data from a potential vaccine shows it’s 90 percent effective against the virus.

“I think that likely, based on impact, that would be the greatest medical advancement in the last 100 years,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Nearly 44,000 participated in the latest study for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

Half got the vaccine, while half got a placebo.

Of those who got the vaccine, around 90 percent did not come down with the virus.

“The next step for Pfizer would be to show that half the individuals who received the vaccine did not have any problems or safety concerns,” said UW-Eau Claire Professor Emeritus of Biology Dr. Lloyd Turtinen.

Turtinen says Monday’s news is positive, but warns it doesn’t mean we’ll get a vaccine tomorrow.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that this vaccine will be effective but keep in mind this is still preliminary data,” he explained.

Some in the Chippewa Valley say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

“I would get it because I think it’s a way to stop the pandemic, it’s a way to get back to normal,” said Tim Sullivan.

Others want to be reassured by health experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, that a vaccine developed in less than a year would be safe.

“It gives me pause, I want to be cautious. That’s why again I’ll rely on science and someone that I trust,” said Paul Billmeyer.

11 COVID-19 vaccines are right now in large-scale efficacy tests, and 6 have been approved for early or limited use.

In the meantime, Turtinen still encourages people to socially distance and wear a face covering.

“We still have to be careful, there’s nothing wrong with wearing a mask, it definitely does help. So hopefully the combination of the vaccine and the mask will hopefully put an end to this pandemic,” he said.

Pfizer has estimated it will have enough doses of the vaccine to give to 25 million people by the end of the year.

