Chippewa County man arrested after property hit by car, starts pursuit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County man has been arrested after a report was filed that a vehicle had hit property and then engaged in a pursuit.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Andrew Premo, 30, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that left the roadway and hit property on Woodward Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Officials say they attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle accelerated and started a pursuit with law enforcement. The chase continued through the Village of Lake Hallie, Altoona and Eau Claire.

Eventually Premo lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Madison Street. He was also not the registered owner of the vehicle, according to CFPD.

