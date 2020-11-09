Chippewa Valley COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Different health departments in the Chippewa Valley have updated their COVID-19 data.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY:

95 new positive test results for a total of 5,131 total cases.

1,220 cases are considered active.

There have been a total of 32,627 negative cases.

The county death toll currently remains at 31.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY:

The number of positive cases totals 2,800.

20,309 negative test results have been received.

31 people have died.

