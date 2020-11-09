Chippewa Valley COVID-19 update
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Different health departments in the Chippewa Valley have updated their COVID-19 data.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY:
95 new positive test results for a total of 5,131 total cases.
1,220 cases are considered active.
There have been a total of 32,627 negative cases.
The county death toll currently remains at 31.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY:
The number of positive cases totals 2,800.
20,309 negative test results have been received.
31 people have died.
