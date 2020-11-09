Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Technical College celebrates groundbreaking of addition to Manufacturing Education Center

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College celebrated the groundbreaking process on the addition to the Manufacturing Education Center.

The 10,000 square foot addition was approved by voters in the April referendum. The project is projected to cost $48.8 million and will be completed over the next three years.

The updated facility is dedicated to help address the demand for trained welders.

