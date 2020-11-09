Advertisement

COVID-19′s record pace continues in Wisconsin as U.S. hits 10 million cases

Nearly 1 in 5 people hospitalized were admitted because of COVID-19, DHS numbers show
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the nation surpasses 10 million total COVID-19 cases and daily totals across the U.S. remain in the six-figure range, new cases continue to rise in Wisconsin as well. In fact, according to CDC figures this morning, Wisconsin had the third-highest number of cases over the past week, more than much larger states such as California and Florida.

With the latest figures from the Dept. of Health Services, that weekly number of cases increased again. Its daily tracker showed over the past week, the seven-day rolling average for cases reached 5,639 per day, a new all-time high. Prior to this time last week, the state never had a single day with more cases.

As far as Monday itself, the agency recorded 4,360 new cases, marking the second day in a row that figure sat in low 4,000 range after topping 7,000 on Saturday. However, the first day of the workweek typically sees the fewest cases of any given week. Last Monday, there were 3.433 new cases.

Including Monday’s numbers, the state has now recorded 271,770 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Approximately 59,000 of those cases remain active.

With testing remaining fairly constant as confirmed cases rise, the percentage of total tests that were positive remain at uncharted levels. Over the past week, more than three out of every ten tests performed came back positive.

DHS' report also shows 100 more people who are battling the virus were admitted into the hospital over the past day. There are currently 1,860 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals across the state, nearly 400 of them are in intensive care units. The agency’s records show nearly one in five people in a Wisconsin hospital right now is there because of COVID-19.

Seventeen more deaths were reported by state officials Monday, bringing the number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 2,329, which is just under one percent of all cases. Wisconsin’s seven-day average for deaths per day reached 40 again for only the second time since the pandemic began.

