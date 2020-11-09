Dunn Co. group asking for help to stem spread of COVID-19

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The rising number of COVID-19 cases has one local group making a plea to the community.

The Dunn County Community Recovery Team is urging each and every individual to do their part to stem the spread of COVID-19.

It issued this call to action in a statement released Monday as the number of cases in the county rose 33% in a one week period.

“This statement is a statement that’s intended to drive home the point that, unless we take steps now, we’re going to see these cases go up, and we’re going to see more people die," said Doug Mell, the spokesperson for the Dunn County Community Recovery Team.

On Nov. 1, the number of cases in Dunn County reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stood at 1,193. Seven days later that number increased by almost 400, putting the total at 1,587.

The group says this increase is straining community health departments and healthcare providers.

For Mell, a response to the virus on an individual level is the course of action that will help Dunn County.

“We believe right now this is the best option available to us, and it’s probably the only option that’s available to us,” Mell said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t be effective. It will be effective.”

Mell urged the community to wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and observe social distancing measures. He also said to get tested if you feel any symptoms of COVID-19.

UW-Stout started offering the community free antigen tests last week. Local healthcare providers also offer free COVID testing in addition to the Dunn County Health Department’s testing site in Menomonie.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.