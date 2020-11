EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Heidi Ovsak for the Sunshine Award. Heidi is a kindergarten teacher for the Barron Area School District and because of her “going out of her way” style of teaching our children. She is kind, caring, and compassionate.

The Diesterhaft and Grover Families

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.