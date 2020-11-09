JOANN RUZIC, BONNIE LANGRECK, BARB KRULTZ

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joann Ruzic, Bonnie Langreck, and Barb Krultz for the Sunshine Award. These three ladies are in-charge of the Prayer Garden of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Neillsville. Bonnie and Joann are retired and Barb helps out a lot too. They have redone most of the flowers and the flower beds this summer and have added even more flowers. It looks beautiful. I walk my dog by there everyday and the transformation was beautiful and it makes me smile! Thanks for all your hard work ladies!

Debra Berg

