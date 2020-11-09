Menomonie man charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after stabbing incident

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide in Dunn County Court, after a stabbing occurred on Nov. 1.

Dunn County Court records show Tasheen Marquis Goggins, 42, has been charged with attempt first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon and mayhem.

The criminal complaint shows on Nov. 1, law enforcement responded to a report of a male who was stabbed at 705 South Broadway Street in Menomonie. Officials noted the victim was seen sitting inside Domino’s Pizza holding his abdomen with paper towels stained with blood.

Goggins told law enforcement that stabbing was a “light stab” and that the knife was approximately four inches.

Court records show he was given a $10,000 cash bond and it was signed on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.