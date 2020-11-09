Advertisement

No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) -No. 13 Wisconsin expects to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

Wisconsin officials said Monday they have five active COVID-19 cases involving three staff members and two players. Five of the last six days have resulted in no positive cases. Only one staffer and one player have tested positive over the last week.

Wisconsin hasn’t played since a season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23. The Badgers canceled games at Nebraska and at home with Purdue over the last two weeks.

