EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mrs. Shannon Branch is the new principal at Wakanda Elementary in Menomonie. She was a first-grade teacher in previous years at Wakanda and in her new role she has changed the whole atmosphere of the school. Mrs. Branch is a great teacher. She forms strong relationships with her students and shows them that she cares about them as people. She is always smiling and has an optimistic personality. It is great to have a leader that is warm, accessible, enthusiastic, and caring. She is an exceptional person who always makes herself available to students and parents who have concerns and/or needs. I am one among the majority of the parents that feel this way about Mrs. Branch. She is a wife and parent of young children herself and we couldn’t have our children in better hands.

Parents of the Students of Wakanda Elementary

