UW Madison investigating alleged confrontation between university employee and protesters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin is investigating after an Instagram post shared by @bipocatwisco alleged that a university employee attempted to run over protesters near Madison’s Capitol on Friday.

@bipocatwisco, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing the experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of color on campus, posted a video Saturday showing a confrontation between a man on a motorcycle and four protesters.

The Instagram account identifies the motorcyclist as a university employee.

A university spokesperson said they are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action once the investigation is complete. Until then, UW will offer no further comments.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.