Winter draw down of Lake Altoona happening

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The winter draw down of Lake Altoona is happening Monday.

The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department says the purpose is to minimize damage to property from ice shifting and creating a larger reservoir for spring.

The draw down will be a maximum of six inches in a 24 hour period.

The boat docks at Lake Altoona County Park will be removed for the season,

