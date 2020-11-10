Battle begins over House Agriculture committee chair

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The jostling has begun on the House Agriculture committee over who will take over as chair since Minnesota Democrat and current chair, Colin Peterson was defeated last week in his bid for re-election. Two members of the committee have already threw their hats into the ring for the job-Representative David Scott of Georgia who currently chairs the Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit Subcommittee. The other is Representative Jim Costa of California who falls right behind Costa in seniority. Costa is currently the chair of the subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture . Another member who is being pushed to go for the job is Representative Marcy Fudge of Ohio who currently chairs the Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations subcommittee.

Farmers across the country are down to harvesting about the last 10% of the corn and soybean crops. They took another 9% of the corn off last week, meaning 91% of the crop is now in the bin-11% ahead of the 5 year average. Illinois farmers have 95% of their corn off, Iowa is at 94% while Minnesota and Nebraska are 93% finished with corn. Soybean growers took another 5 of their crop off last week so 92% of the beans are now harvested-about 2% ahead of the 5 year average. Nebraska and North Dakota are finished with beans while Minnesota and South Dakota farmers have harvested 99% of their beans with Iowa 98% finished.

In Wisconsin, 78% of the corn for grain is off, about 4 weeks ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of our 5 year average. The moisture content of the corn last week was coming in at 18%. State farmers have also harvested 96% of their soybeans-again more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 20 days ahead of our 5 year average. Winter wheat is also ahead with 88% of the crop already emerged-a month ahead of 2019 and 11 days ahead of our 5 year average. Topsoil moisture this week backed off a little as it’s now rated 84% adequate to surplus.

Randy Romanski, our Agriculture Secretary designee, has added a new member to his executive team at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Eric Ebersberger will take over as Assistant Deputy Secretary starting November 23rd. He’s been in state government for 25 years .

