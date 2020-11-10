Advertisement

Central High School retires Red Raiders team name and mascot

Conversations have taken place over the appropriateness and history of the Red Raiders team name.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The signage outside La Crosse’s Central High School will soon see a major change--one that has been in the works for two years.

“We had talked about it in the early summer,” said Principal Troy McDonald. “Then with everything going on with COVID, it kind of got put on the back burner a little bit.”

“It’s too important an issue to let it continue to go on,” he added. “I felt it’s something we need to do as soon as we could and make that change.”

Even after tweaks over the years to the mascot’s image while keeping the name, McDonald feels that now the issue of racial equality is at utmost importance.

“The reality is the name is not appropriate,” McDonald said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of alumni and community members who are disappointed with this.”

It’s a decision some like Ron Philpod, a Stoddard resident who takes walks on the school track, don’t necessarily agree with but understand.

“I kind of lean towards tradition, but times change," said Philpod. “I can see where it can mean different things to different people.”

School officials look to develop a plan working with students, staff and alumni to come up with a new name. They look to have an official name brought to the school board by next January.

“It will affect certain [people including alumni] who have been here before,” Philpod added. “Maybe they like the name, but that would change in a few years.”

No matter what the new mascot name will be, McDonald wants to continue promoting pride amongst students and staff at Central for the future, while staying friendly to all walks of life.

“I hope that all Central alumni still feel this tremendous pride," added McDonald. "I hope that they feel this connection with Central High School because it’s still the same school, we still have great kids going through there and we’ve got great teachers.”

