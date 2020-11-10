Clearwater Parade of Lights takes place of the cancelled winter parade.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It may be hard to believe, but it is that time of year. This time last year the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry would be planning their annual holiday parade. The Clearwater Winter Parade has brought out thousands of people in the past. That won’t likely be the case in 2020.

“Due to the gathering restrictions it wouldn’t be a good thing to get 10,000 people to come down to Grand Avenue,” said Chad Duerkop, program and facilities supervisor for the Eau Claire Parks Recreation and Forestry department.

He says canceling this year’s parade was tough, but it was an easy call. Adding that it was the right thing to do.

“We still wanted to give the community something. Some type of holiday event that we can feel good about.”

So, the Clearwater Winter Parade is turning into the Clearwater Parade of Lights. Duerkop says this will allow people to get into the holiday spirit in smaller groups and on their own time.

“It’s basically a contest where any homeowner, any business owner, can sign up, and decorate their house here in November, and then we will let the community know who’s signed up and whos decorating their house so then the entire community of Eau Claire can get out and look at those beautiful lights and decorations.”

Duerkop hopes anyone who plans to decorate their home or business will register. He believes the more lights, the more joy it may bring to the community during an unusual season.

“It’s our first year so I hope we can get as many people as possible interested.”

The deadline to register your home or business is November 29th and judges will pick winners the first week of December.

The Chippewa Falls Bridge to Wonderland Parade has also been canceled this year. Chippewa Falls Mainstreet says they’re planning other holiday activities in its place.

