Advertisement

Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought

Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — An intensive police manhunt is on after a veteran Houston police officer was shot fatally near a motel in north Houston.

Police say Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with a blue Mercedes.

A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.

Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Eau Claire businesses are struggling but adapting to the pandemic with winter on it way.
Eau Claire businesses dealing with the reality of COVID-19 pandemic as winter nears
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
COVID-19
Eau Claire Co. reaches 5,000 cases as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday’s COVID numbers
Barron man arrested for sixth OWI offense
Flag in Eau Claire
People in Eau Claire express their reactions to the 2020 election results

Latest News

Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
Biden plans transition as Trump claims fraud
parade of lights
Clearwater Parade of Lights takes place of the cancelled winter parade.
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Conversations have taken place over the appropriateness and history of the Red Raiders team name.
Central High School retires Red Raiders team name and mascot