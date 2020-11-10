Man charged for buying gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two Kenosha protesters

KENOSHA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two deadly shootings at the height of protests in Kenosha were the result of a gun bought in western Wisconsin.

19-year-old Dominick Black of Kenosha is facing two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death. A criminal complaint alleges Black bought a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rile at Ladysmith Ace Home Center in May using money from 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois who was too young to buy the weapon.

According to the complaint the two agreed to keep the rifle at Black’s stepfather’s house because Rittenhouse couldn’t drive back to Illinois with it because he didn’t have a Firearm ID Card.

Rittenhouse is facing charges for using the gun to shoot and kill two protesters and injure another during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Monday Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Black at $2500. He is not to own a weapon or have contact with Rittenhouse and the protester he injured.

“Very serious allegations, very troubling obviously,” Keating said in the court appearance. “The court is aware these are allegations at this point the court, the issue is securing Mr. Black’s appearance in court. The court believes $2500 is reasonable and necessary at this point”.

Black is scheduled to be in court next on Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing. He faces six years on each count if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.