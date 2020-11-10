Advertisement

Man charged for buying gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two Kenosha protesters

By Carla Rogner
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two deadly shootings at the height of protests in Kenosha were the result of a gun bought in western Wisconsin.

19-year-old Dominick Black of Kenosha is facing two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death. A criminal complaint alleges Black bought a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rile at Ladysmith Ace Home Center in May using money from 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois who was too young to buy the weapon.

According to the complaint the two agreed to keep the rifle at Black’s stepfather’s house because Rittenhouse couldn’t drive back to Illinois with it because he didn’t have a Firearm ID Card.

Rittenhouse is facing charges for using the gun to shoot and kill two protesters and injure another during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Monday Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Black at $2500. He is not to own a weapon or have contact with Rittenhouse and the protester he injured.

“Very serious allegations, very troubling obviously,” Keating said in the court appearance. “The court is aware these are allegations at this point the court, the issue is securing Mr. Black’s appearance in court. The court believes $2500 is reasonable and necessary at this point”.

Black is scheduled to be in court next on Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing. He faces six years on each count if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Eau Claire businesses are struggling but adapting to the pandemic with winter on it way.
Eau Claire businesses dealing with the reality of COVID-19 pandemic as winter nears
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
COVID-19
Eau Claire Co. reaches 5,000 cases as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday’s COVID numbers
Barron man arrested for sixth OWI offense
Flag in Eau Claire
People in Eau Claire express their reactions to the 2020 election results

Latest News

Conversations have taken place over the appropriateness and history of the Red Raiders team name.
Central High School retires Red Raiders team name and mascot
Pancreatic Cancer Concerns (11/9/20)
Pancreatic Cancer Concerns (11/9/20)
First CVTC Referendum Project Breaks Ground (11/9/20)
First CVTC Referendum Project Breaks Ground (11/9/20)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan