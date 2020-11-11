Advertisement

UW System interim president speaks about COVID-19 antigen testing

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin System is starting a pilot program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing.

The tests, which can produce results within minutes, do not confirm a diagnosis. Someone who tests positive using an antigen test must then take a PCR test, which takes multiple days to analyze.

The antigen tests will allow the university to identify asymptomatic carriers who could spread the virus.

“The superspreader who is spreading to a lot of other individuals without showing symptoms himself or herself. And we want to make sure that that person is taken out of the community, out of the schools and out of the universities so it doesn’t spread anymore,” UW System interim president Tommy Thompson said.

A former Wisconsin Governor, Thompson also was HHS Secretary from 2001-2005.

