Advertisement

Calif. county disputes woman’s claim her service dog voted in election

By KION Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:24 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) - A California woman claims someone voted in her service dog’s name during the November election, but county officials investigated and say that’s simply not true.

Gemma Renée Locatelli posted an interview with the owner of a service dog named Maggie Magoo Vela on Facebook. The woman, who is not being identified, claims her dog was registered to vote in Santa Cruz County, and someone sent in a mail-in ballot on her behalf.

Locatelli says she initially thought the woman was joking but realized there might be something more to the story after asking some questions.

“I’m a dog mom, so I thought it was kind of cute at first. Then, I realized it was potentially a big glitch that you would have a service dog with a registered microchip that gets transferred as being a human being. I didn’t think that this was honestly legit until she showed me the paper trail,” Locatelli said.

She says she ended up posting the interview because she wants to make sure eligible votes are counted accurately.

In the video, the dog owner says she found out about the registration through an email. She says Maggie’s microchip number was used as a social security number. She went on to say she went to a voting location and was told someone had already voted under the dog’s name with a mail-in ballot.

Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin looked into the claims and says no one was registered in the county by the name of Maggie Magoo Vela. She says the elections office takes all allegations of voter fraud very seriously, and they will investigate every report.

Pellerin also says to register to vote in the county, you need a name, address, date of birth and social security or ID number. The information is verified against data from the California DMV, Social Security and the statewide database for previous registration. The signature on your registration or license is put on record.

If the elections office can’t make a match, then it’s flagged, and the office follows up with the voter to fill in missing information.

Copyright 2020 KION via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash
Chippewa Falls mobile home fire
UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire
UW-Eau Claire has announced it will move instruction online when classes resume after...
UW-Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls all moving to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break
A RN working in the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital details what she's seen...
COVID-19 crisis: Inside a critical care unit
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Latest News

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Doug Supernaw, ’90s country singer of ‘Reno,’ dead at 60
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk