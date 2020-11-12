Advertisement

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a US Highway 12 crash on Thursday was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the 2100 block of US Highway 12 around 5 a.m. for a one vehicle crash. They say it was reported that the female driver hit a horse in the roadway and then hit a tree in the ditch.

Life saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful as she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

