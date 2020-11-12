UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Three mobile homes are damaged - two a total loss - following a fire in Chippewa County Thursday.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park on Stillson Road in the Town of Lafayette.

The Chippewa Fire District says the fire started in one home, then spread to two adjacent homes.

Frie crews from nine agencies helped battle the blaze. Six people are displaced from their homes. No one living in the mobile home park was hurt. However, the Chippewa Fire District says one firefighter did get hurt. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

A cause of the fire isn’t determined yet. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.

--------------

Crews are battling a fire that spread to multiple mobile homes in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park in the Town of Lafayette.

A large stretch of 50th Avenue was closed around the mobile home park.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

