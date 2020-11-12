Advertisement

Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the company's corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb. The insurance company has announced, Thursday, Nov. 12, a new logo without the depiction of a Native American chief.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha on Thursday unveiled a new corporate logo depicting an African lion, replacing the Indian chief head that had been the symbol of the insurance and financial services company for 70 years.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced in July its plans for a change as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

The company said in a news release Thursday that its new logo not only projects protection and strength but also delivers a strong brand connection to the company that might be as well known by for its longtime sponsorship of the wildlife television program “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.”

“We chose the symbol of a lion not only as a nod to our Wild Kingdom heritage, but to represent the strong company we’ve always been,” said Keith Clark, the company’s senior vice president of marketing.

The new logo now appears on the company’s website. Officials said that over the next year, it will replace the old logo on the company’s printed materials, signs and on the face of its headquarters building in Omaha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash
Chippewa Falls mobile home fire
UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire
UW-Eau Claire has announced it will move instruction online when classes resume after...
UW-Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls all moving to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break
A RN working in the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital details what she's seen...
COVID-19 crisis: Inside a critical care unit
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Latest News

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Doug Supernaw, ’90s country singer of ‘Reno,’ dead at 60
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk