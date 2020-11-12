Advertisement

Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 in south Dallas on Wednesday when a man in a dark colored car drove up to him, police said.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city, authorities said.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 in south Dallas on Wednesday when a man in a dark colored car drove up to him, police said. The man got out of his car with a gun in his hand and walked up to Noble’s vehicle.

Noble got out of his car and began running south on the freeway. The gunman gave chase and began shooting, hitting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital and the bystander is expected to survive.

Police said they don’t know why the man attacked Noble, and they only described the suspect as Black. He remains at large.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash
Chippewa Falls mobile home fire
UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire
UW-Eau Claire has announced it will move instruction online when classes resume after...
UW-Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls all moving to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break
A RN working in the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital details what she's seen...
COVID-19 crisis: Inside a critical care unit
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Latest News

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Doug Supernaw, ’90s country singer of ‘Reno,’ dead at 60
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk