Advertisement

Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOVR) - A bear in California loved snacking so much, he broke into a convenience store to chow down. The bear’s snack-time shenanigans were all caught on camera.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said videos of multiple store visits show the same bear, and they said they’ve caught it.

Surveillance video shows three crazy confrontations inside the same store in the August.

A customer is shown slapping the bear’s backside at the store entrance, then following it inside and scaring it back out again.

Another clip shows a bear lunging at employee Paul Heigh, who backs away. “Not in the job description, no, not at all,” he said.

In-store cameras also capture a bear lying down and eating candy in the aisles.

Cell phone video inside a nearby Safeway also captured a bear browsing the shelves.

The state agency posted a video they say is that bear’s release into an area they describe as “a large expanse of wild, suitable bear habitat.”

The decision to remove the bear from Kings Beach came after a health and wellness evaluation inside a Rancho Cordova fish and wildlife center.

The agency says the bear is a 16-year old male and had a broken bone in his hind leg that had not healed.

“I think this was not good for the bear,” said Anne Bryant of the BEAR League, who is concerned the bear’s removal from its familiar territory puts it at risk. “If he was taken to another bear’s habitat, that other bear is going to territorial. This bear is compromised. He’s crippled.”

Interesting tip: Pine-Sol acts as a bear deterrent. The stores were also told to disable their automatic doors to help keep the bears out.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash
Chippewa Falls mobile home fire
UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire
UW-Eau Claire has announced it will move instruction online when classes resume after...
UW-Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls all moving to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break
A RN working in the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital details what she's seen...
COVID-19 crisis: Inside a critical care unit
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Latest News

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
From left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of...
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Doug Supernaw, ’90s country singer of ‘Reno,’ dead at 60
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk