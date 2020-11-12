SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 11th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On this signing day, we hear from athletes from around the Chippewa Valley that will be continuing their careers at the collegiate level.

Vince Trapani of Eau Claire Memorial will play baseball at Arkansas.

Joe Reuter of Chippewa Falls will play basketball at Hillsdale College.

Brenden Olson of Eau Claire Memorial will play hockey at Minnesota State.

Daniel Laatsch and Zach Urdahl will play hockey at Wisconsin.

