UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials opened the virtual update stressing that families, public health and hospitals are all stressed due to the spread of COVID-19.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA

33,491 negative tests

5,475 positive test results, an increase of 919 since last week

19.7% positivity rate

More than 1,200 people are considered active

173 people hospitalized, +22 since last week

34 people died, +6 since last week

63 active investigations

County level at “critical” level, which is a new measurement

More than 50% of cases happened in the last four week, health officials say this is something we should note and flatten out.

230 tested in the Eau Claire Co. Jail, 18 positive, 15 recovered, three current

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 update.

To watch the livestream, click here.

