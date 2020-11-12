UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers stressed the idea of avoiding unnecessary travel and consider having a virtual holiday season with your family.

DHS officials now Wisconsin is as bad, and worse than New York City was at the start of the pandemic. We are averaging 1,000 more cases in our seven day average than they were at their worst. DHS officials also added that the population for Wisconsin is much lower than that of New York City.

New category of “critically high” has been added with 65 counties under that level, the other seven reman at very high.

Every county reporting at least one death

Statewide, only 8% of ICU beds are open

7,497 confirmed cases, for a total of 293,388

2,515 people are now dead

The seven day average is now at 6,209 cases

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

