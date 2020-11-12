Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020(WSAW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers stressed the idea of avoiding unnecessary travel and consider having a virtual holiday season with your family.

DHS officials now Wisconsin is as bad, and worse than New York City was at the start of the pandemic. We are averaging 1,000 more cases in our seven day average than they were at their worst. DHS officials also added that the population for Wisconsin is much lower than that of New York City.

New category of “critically high” has been added with 65 counties under that level, the other seven reman at very high.

Every county reporting at least one death

Statewide, only 8% of ICU beds are open

7,497 confirmed cases, for a total of 293,388

2,515 people are now dead

The seven day average is now at 6,209 cases

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pronounced dead after Highway 12 crash
Chippewa Falls mobile home fire
UPDATE: Three mobile homes damaged in Chippewa County fire
UW-Eau Claire has announced it will move instruction online when classes resume after...
UW-Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls all moving to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break
A RN working in the critical care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital details what she's seen...
COVID-19 crisis: Inside a critical care unit
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. gives COVID update

Latest News

Eau Claire City- County Health Department releases community and individual expectations as COVID-19 cases rise
(WMTV)
Gov. Evers announces “Hope” theme for 2020 student crafted holiday ornaments
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
Military voters fear they’re part of unsupported fraud claim
Garrett German will be released into Chippewa County and will be considered homeless.
Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County, considered homeless
2021 lineup announced for Country Jam USA