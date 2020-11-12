Advertisement

Wisconsin seeing more traffic crashes and deaths

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More cars are crashing and more people are dying from those crashes in 2020 compared to 2019 according the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In a press release, WisDOT said there are already more traffic-related fatalities in 2020 than the entire previous year.

The increase in crashes and deaths comes despite there being fewer cars on the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

WisDOT lists for main reasons for the increase: more drivers speeding, driving distracted, driving impaired and fewer people are wearing their seat belts.

With winter coming, Officer Josh Miller of the Eau Claire Police Department said it’s even more important drivers stay focused on the road.

“A car can travel a long distance in just a quick glance down at your cell phone so just having your eyes off the road for any period of time is incredibly dangerous," he said.

Miller also said drivers need to slow down as weather conditions get worse and leave extra travel time if needed.

