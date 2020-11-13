1 new death, 67 new positive COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

Total cases are now at 5,542, an increase of 67 from Thursday.

An estimated 4,201 cases have recovered, with 1,305 cases still active.

One more county resident has died, for a total of 35 deaths.

There have been 177 new negative tests for a total of 33,668.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.