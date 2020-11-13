2021 lineup announced for Country Jam USA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several big names in country music are making their way to the stage in Western Wisconsin next July! Friday morning, Country Jam USA announced Morgan Wallen, Chris Young and Jon Pardi will headline the 31st annual Country Jam USA. It will take place the weekend of July 15-17 in Eau Claire.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13th.

To learn more about the event, including how to buy tickets, the official press release is below.

(PRESS RELEASE) - Country Jam USA has announced country music superstars Morgan Wallen, Chris Young and Jon Pardi as headliners for the 2021 event. The festival returns to Eau Claire, WI the weekend of July 15-17 for the 31st annual Country Jam USA.

“We are so excited to get back to work,” said Kathy Wright, General Manager at Country Jam USA. “We realize things are tough out there right now and releasing the lineup to give our fans something to look forward to is exciting!” said Wright. After having to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers are hopeful about 2021. “We are optimistic in our planning for Country Jam 2021. We realize Jam may look different, but we are ready to make the necessary changes to safely have our event in 2021,” said Wright.

Country Jam’s 2021 diverse lineup of 20+ acts on 3 stages, includes three who are new to Jam Fans. Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Rodney Atkins will be hitting the Country Jam stage for the first time, while fan favorites Phil Vassar, BlackHawk and Tracy Lawrence will have everyone on their feet. “We worked hard to create a balance of the hottest news acts, while staying true to our favorites,” said Wright.

Tickets and campsites will go on sale at 8am on Friday, November 13th at www.countryjamwi.com.

