Back the Blue fundraiser supports Chippewa Falls Police Department

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A “Back the Blue” event was held Thursday night in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a raffle at the Fill-Inn Station.

Everything from flags, yard signs, wristbands, and high-end gift baskets were available.

All of the nearly $3,000 raised will go toward buying a new pole camera for the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

“The pole camera is used for if they have perpetrators in an attic area or someplace where they can’t see, they can use this camera it sees around corners, it’s infrared, its night vision, its heat thermal. So, it really sees under doors. It’s very versatile for them and it’s a necessary piece of equipment,” said Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association Treasurer Stacy Pickerign.

